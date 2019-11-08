Stalock was blitzed for four goals on 12 shots in one period of Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Sharks.

Stalock won't be tagged with the loss this time, as the decisive goal was scored on Devan Dubnyk instead. Stalock has a 2.85 GAA and a .903 save percentage in nine games after the ugly performance Thursday. After the dud, it seems more likely for Dubnyk rather than Stalock to start Saturday in Arizona.