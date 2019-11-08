Play

Stalock was blitzed for four goals on 12 shots in one period of Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Sharks.

Stalock won't be tagged with the loss this time, as the decisive goal was scored on Devan Dubnyk instead. Stalock has a 2.85 GAA and a .903 save percentage in nine games after the ugly performance Thursday. After the dud, it seems more likely for Dubnyk rather than Stalock to start Saturday in Arizona.

More News
Our Latest Stories