Stalock made 26 saves Thursday in a 3-0 loss to the Canucks in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

What a contrast. The Wild scored six goals in the first two games, but failed to give Stalock any wiggle room Thursday. The game sure wasn't on the twinetender -- Minny was 0-for-7 on the power play and are 0-for-13 with the man advantage over the series. Stalock will need to stand on his head Friday in Game 4 to keep his team inside the bubble. Vancouver leads 2-1.