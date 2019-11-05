Wild's Alex Stalock: Gets starting nod against Ducks
Stalock will patrol the road crease in Tuesday's matchup against the Ducks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Devan Dubnyk's struggles haven't let up, so coach Bruce Boudreau will turn to Stalock in hopes of revitalizing the Wild. Stalock has shown flashes of greatness by allowing less than two goals in two starts, but he isn't immune to duds either with four or more scores in his other three. The Ducks' offense has been similarly flaky, so Stalock could be a solid value add in DFS.
