Wild's Alex Stalock: Gets starting nod against Flames
Stalock will be between the pipes for Tuesday's clash with Calgary.
By giving Stalock the first game of the Wild's back-to-back, coach Bruce Boudreau will be able to utilize starter Devan Dubnyk versus the Blackhawks on Wednesday. The 30-year-old Stalock is just 1-3-0 in his previous five outings, despite garnering a 2.41 GAA and .919 save percentage. The Minnesota native should get another look in the crease Saturday or Sunday -- against the Jets or Canucks respectively -- as the Wild log consecutive back-to-backs.
