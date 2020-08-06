Stalock will be between the pipes for Thursday's Game 3 clash with Minnesota, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Stalock gets the nod despite having given up four goals on 28 shots in a disappointing Game 2 performance. If the netminder struggles again Thursday, coach Dean Evason could hand the reins over to Devan Dubnyk in Game 4. Still, the 32-year-old Stalock served up a 28-save shutout performance in the first game of the series and will no doubt be hoping to recapture that form.