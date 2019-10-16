Stalock will patrol the crease Thursday in Montreal versus the Canadiens, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

With Devan Dubnyk off to an unimpressive start, Stalock's play in relief Saturday and as a starter Monday has earned him another look between the pipes. The backup netminder owns the only victory for the Wild despite starting just one game, compared to Dubnyk's five, and has compiled a 0.71 GAA and .973 save percentage in his brief stretch between the pipes. He squares off against a Montreal club notching three goals per game at home through three contests.