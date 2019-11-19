Play

Stalock will start Tuesday in Buffalo, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Stalock has actually outplayed starter Devan Dubnyk this season, though the backup's 2.85 GAA and .903 save percentage aren't much to write home about, either. While the Sabres have scuffled of late, there should be plenty of more enticing options available in this 13-game slate.

