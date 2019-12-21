Stalock will patrol the crease during Saturday's home game versus the Jets, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Stalock was a little shaky in his last start Tuesday against the Golden Knights, surrendering three goals on 29 shots en route to a 3-2 loss. The Minnesota native will attempt to bounce back and return to the win column in a home matchup with a slumping Winnipeg team that's gone 1-3-0 in its last four games.