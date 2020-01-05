Play

Stalock will tend the home goal for Sunday's clash against the Flames, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Stalock will be back in net for the first time since Dec. 21, where he was shelled for six goals on 28 shots against Winnipeg. He'll get a chance to bounce back against a Flames offense that ranks 25th in the league in goals per game (2.67).

