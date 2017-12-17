Stalock will tend the twine in Sunday's road tilt against the Blackhawks, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.

Stalock will be playing in his fifth consecutive game Sunday, as he's shouldering Minnesota's goaltending duties while Devan Dubnyk (lower body) is sidelined. While he took a loss in his last outing, Stalock has been fantastic in this recent run of games, going 3-1-0 with a 1.85 GAA and .935 save percentage. Sunday makes for a tough matchup for Stalock, though, as Chicago is currently riding a four-game winning streak, scoring 3.50 goals over that span.