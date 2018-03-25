Wild's Alex Stalock: Gets the nod Sunday
Stalock will be the home goalie versus the Bruins on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
No surprise here, since Devan Dubnyk got the start Saturday against the Predators. Stalock will have to shoulder the load with his team on the second night of a back-to-back. The 30-year-old has a 2.79 GAA and a .912 save percentage as he heads into a matchup with a Bruins team that has scored 3.29 goals per contest.
