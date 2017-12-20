Stalock allowed four goals on 32 shots, but still emerged victorious in Tuesday's 6-4 decision over Ottawa.

Things weren't looking good for Stalock after two goals early in the second period gave the hosts a 3-1 edge, but Minnesota scored five of the game's final six goals to give the backup netminder his sixth win in 13 appearances (11 starts). Stalock's 2.80 GAA and .913 save percentage have kept his team in games while regular starter Devan Dubnyk deals with a lower-body injury, but the former Shark's fantasy value remains below what Dubnyk's was.