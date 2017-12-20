Wild's Alex Stalock: Gives up four in win
Stalock allowed four goals on 32 shots, but still emerged victorious in Tuesday's 6-4 decision over Ottawa.
Things weren't looking good for Stalock after two goals early in the second period gave the hosts a 3-1 edge, but Minnesota scored five of the game's final six goals to give the backup netminder his sixth win in 13 appearances (11 starts). Stalock's 2.80 GAA and .913 save percentage have kept his team in games while regular starter Devan Dubnyk deals with a lower-body injury, but the former Shark's fantasy value remains below what Dubnyk's was.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...