Stalock got pulled in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Ducks after allowing three goals on only eight shots.

Stalock's night lasted all of eight minutes before he was replaced by Devan Dubnyk, who was meant to be receiving an extra day off before Stalock's struggles thrust him into action. With the loss, Stalock's record moves to 6-5-0 with a 2.92 GAA and .894 save percentage.