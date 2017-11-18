Wild's Alex Stalock: Giving Devan Dubnyk a break
Stalock will square off against the Capitals as the road starter Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Stalock missed the past five games as starter Devan Dubnyk spun three shutouts -- including two straight against the Flyers -- to complement a .954 save percentage in that span. Stalock (1-1-1, 2.40 GAA, .925 save percentage) heads into the nation's capital to take on the league's 21st-ranked offense.
