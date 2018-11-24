Stalock stopped 26 of 28 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

He didn't get much help through the first two periods, but the Wild's offense finally got rolling in the third as they scored all four of their goals to give Stalock his fifth win of the season. He's been excellent in November in his rare appearances, posting a .935 save percentage, but the 31-year-old remains firmly behind Devan Dubnyk (illness) on Minnesota's depth chart.