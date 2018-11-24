Wild's Alex Stalock: Grabs second straight win
Stalock stopped 26 of 28 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Jets.
He didn't get much help through the first two periods, but the Wild's offense finally got rolling in the third as they scored all four of their goals to give Stalock his fifth win of the season. He's been excellent in November in his rare appearances, posting a .935 save percentage, but the 31-year-old remains firmly behind Devan Dubnyk (illness) on Minnesota's depth chart.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...