Wild's Alex Stalock: Guarding cage Saturday
Stalock will be in the crease Saturday, fielding shots from host Nashville, according to Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau.
This will be the 10th and final December appearance for Stalock, who crafted a respectable 3-4-0 record, 2.46 GAA and .924 save percentage as a fill-in option for Devan Dubnyk while the traditional starter was out with a lower-body injury. Stalock will now face a Predators team that ranks sixth in the league offensively, albeit one that lost star winger Filip Forsberg to injured reserve due to his undisclosed injury.
