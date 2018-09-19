Wild's Alex Stalock: Guarding cage Wednesday
Stalock will start between the pipes in Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Blues, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Per coach Bruce Boudreau, the plan is for Stalock to play the entirety of Wednesday's contest, so he's a player fantasy owners may want to target in daily contests. The 31-year-old netminder was passable in limited action last season, posting a 10-10-4 record while registering a 2.85 GAA and .910 save percentage in 28 appearances. Nonetheless, he's still the favorite to win the backup job behind Devan Dubnyk.
