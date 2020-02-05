Wild's Alex Stalock: Hangs on for OT win
Stalock gave up two goals on 29 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday.
Stalock wasted a 2-0 lead going into the third period, but Matt Dumba tallied in overtime to secure the win for the Wild. The 32-year-old goalie has won three of his last four starts. He's 12-8-3 with a 2.88 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 26 outings. Stalock will likely continue to see slightly fewer games than Devan Dubnyk over the remainder of the year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.