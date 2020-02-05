Stalock gave up two goals on 29 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Stalock wasted a 2-0 lead going into the third period, but Matt Dumba tallied in overtime to secure the win for the Wild. The 32-year-old goalie has won three of his last four starts. He's 12-8-3 with a 2.88 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 26 outings. Stalock will likely continue to see slightly fewer games than Devan Dubnyk over the remainder of the year.