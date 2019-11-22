Stalock made 25 saves during Thursday's 3-2 win over Colorado.

With Devan Dubnyk away from the team for personal reasons, Stalock has seen himself tasked with starter duties, and he's responded with back-to-back wins, moving his record to 5-3-0 in 2019-20. For as long as Dubnyk is away, Stalock will see the majority of starts in Minnesota, but given the team's collective struggles, the 32-year-old netminder shouldn't be relied upon too heavily in fantasy.