Stalock kicked out 26 shots in a 4-0 win over Vegas on Tuesday.

Stalock has allowed just four goals over his last three starts, all of them victories, and he owns a sparkling .951 save percentage in that time. The 32-year-old has also won five of his last six home starts with the Rangers and Sharks set to visit the Twin Cities this week. New York's eighth-ranked scoring offense presents a challenge, but San Jose sits in the bottom four and fantasy owners should definitely exploit Saturday's matchup with the Sharks.