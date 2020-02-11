Stalock will tend the home crease during Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Stalock has back-to-back wins while allowing just two goals in each of his previous two starts, so the Wild netminder is definitely feeling good right now. The last time Stalock faced Vegas, the result was a 3-2 loss but that game was played away from home. At home this season, Stalock owns a 9-2-1 record.