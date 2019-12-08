Play

Stalock made 34 saves in a 6-2 loss to Carolina on Saturday. He allowed five goals.

Stalock was due for a speed bump -- he was unbeaten in regulation in his last eight starts. Unfortunately, the cold Hurricanes got hot fast and Sebastian Aho exploded for a career-best five points. Shake it off and put him back in here. Stalock will do that.

