Stalock will start in goal Friday night against the Panthers given that coach Bruce Boudreau said there will be no lineup changes from the last game, adding that "It's status quo tonight."

While the bench boss didn't explicitly confirm Stalock as his starter Friday night, the writing is on the wall, as No. 1 netminder Devan Dubnyk (lower body) might not return until the new year, and Minnesota's emergency option is Steve Michalek, who has yet to make his NHL debut. Countered by James Reimer, Stalock will see shots from a Panthers team that averages 34.3 shots per game, good for fifth in the NHL.