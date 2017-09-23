Play

Stalock stopped all 21 shots for a shutout in Thursday's preseason win over Winnipeg.

Stalock is competing with Niklas Svedberg for the backup goalie role and began the preseason with an impressive outing. Starter Devan Dubnyk has averaged 66 games played over the last two seasons, however, so the backup goalie may not get many starts.

