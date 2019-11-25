Wild's Alex Stalock: In goal Monday
Stalock will get the starting nod of the road against the Rangers on Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Stalock gave up five goals on 39 shots in his most recent outing, but was still able to secure the team a point. The St. Paul native has been solid in relief of Devan Dubnyk (personal), as he is 2-0-1 with a .918 save percentage in his last three appearances. With a back-to-back on the schedule, No. 3 netminder Kaapo Kahkonen figures to make his NHL debut versus the Devils on Tuesday.
