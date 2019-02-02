Wild's Alex Stalock: In goal Saturday
Stalock will start in goal Saturday night against the visiting Blackhawks.
The Wild rewarded Stalock with a three-year, $2.355 million contract extension on Tuesday, so he should be brimming with confidence as he gets set to take on a Blackhawks team that has three straight wins, albeit a poor road record of 9-14-3.
