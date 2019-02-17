Stalock will draw the start against St. Louis on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Stalock has made just one start in February, making 27 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago. This season he owns a 3.00 GAA and .892 save percentage. Facing a Blues team that's won nine straight games, Stalock isn't a safe play for fantasy purposes.

