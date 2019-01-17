Stalock will get the starting nod against the Ducks on Thursday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Wild's schedule has prevented Devan Dubnyk from taking shots since Monday, so the team will utilize Stalock in both ends of the back-to-back. The young netminder made 31 of 33 saves in Wednesday's clash on his way to his sixth victory of the season. This will likely be the last start for the St. Paul native until after the All-Star break.