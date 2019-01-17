Wild's Alex Stalock: In goal Thursday
Stalock will get the starting nod against the Ducks on Thursday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The Wild's schedule has prevented Devan Dubnyk from taking shots since Monday, so the team will utilize Stalock in both ends of the back-to-back. The young netminder made 31 of 33 saves in Wednesday's clash on his way to his sixth victory of the season. This will likely be the last start for the St. Paul native until after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...