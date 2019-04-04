Stalock will get the starting nod at home versus the Bruins on Thursday, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

With the Wild eliminated from playoff contention, the club will finally give Devan Dubnyk a night off after appearing in 19 of the last 21 contests. Stalock slots into the crease for his 20th outing of the year, having gone 6-6-3 with a 3.05 GAA this season. It's possible that the final game of the year goes to youngster Matt Robson, who just signed his entry-level deal, though Stalock could be in contention versus Dallas on Saturday as well.