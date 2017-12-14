Wild's Alex Stalock: In goal Thursday
Stalock will get the starting nod against the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Stalock will be making his third straight appearance in the crease for the Wild. The netminder came away with victories in his previous two outings, while registering a 2.21 GAA and .922 save percentage. How long the youngster fills in as the No. 1 for Minnesota will depend on the length of Devan Dubnyk's (lower body) absence.
