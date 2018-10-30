Stalock will start between the pipes for Tuesday's road matchup with the Oilers.

Stalock will receive just his third start of the season Tuesday, all of which has come on one end of a back-to-back set. He owns a 1-1-0 record thus far after picking up a win against the Lightning in his last go around despite surrendering four goals on 31 shots. He will take on an Oilers club posting an even goal differential at home while averaging three goals per game over four home tilts this season.