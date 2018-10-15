Stalock will be between the pipes on the road against the Predators, Sarah McLellan of the Star-Tribune reports.

The Wild have a game on Tuesday night as well, so Stalock was basically a lock to start one of them. Evidently the team has decided to save Devan Dubnyk for the Coyotes, giving this start to his backup. This will be Stalock's first action of the season, but last year he had a 2.85 GAA and .910 save percentage.