Wild's Alex Stalock: In net Friday
Stalock will start between the pipes Friday against the Ducks in Anaheim.
Stalock's starts in goal have been few and far between thus far, but he owns a 2-1-0 record in the three nods he has received. Friday's matchup could give Stalock and opportunity to post a good performance, as he will take on a Ducks team sporting just a plus-1 goal differential and notching only 2.56 goals per game on home ice.
