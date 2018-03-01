Stalock will defend the road goal Thursday against the Coyotes, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Stalock's opportunities between the pipes generally come as part of a back-to-back set and that is the case once again. His start Thursday likely makes Dubnyk the starter for Friday's matchup against the Avalanche, though that has yet to be confirmed. Stalock's last outing yielded some positive results, and he will try to build off of that against a Coyotes club averaging just 2.50 goals per game in February.