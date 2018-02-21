Wild's Alex Stalock: In net Thursday
Stalock will occupy the blue paint in Thursday's matchup with New Jersey, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.
As noted in the report, Stalock's most recent start came on a Feb.3 loss to Dallas, when he made an early exit after allowing four goals on 29 shots. It hasn't all been bad for Stalock in 2017-18, though. He's been a reliable backup for Devan Dubnyk, posting a 2.77 GAA and .914 save percentage in 22 appearances. Thursday, the Minnesota native will take on an exciting Devils team that has won four of its last five games while averaging 3.4 goals per contest over that span.
