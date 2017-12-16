Stalock will field shots from the Oilers as Saturday afternoon's home starter, the Star Tribune reports.

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau will ride the hot hand, as his backup tender has won three consecutive games to complement a sterling 1.43 GAA and .949 save percentage over that span. Of course, even if Stalock was struggling, the bench boss wouldn't have much of a choice but to turn to him as No. 1 puck stopper Devan Dubnyk is currently out with an upper-body injury. Edmonton is 8-7-2 on the road and the Oilers will welcome Cam Talbot back from an upper-body ailment of his own, making Stalock's matchup a bit tougher than we originally anticipated.