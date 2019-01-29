Stalock signed a three-year, $2.355 million contract extension with Minnesota on Tuesday.

Stalock was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, but has decided to link himself to the Wild for another three seasons. The netminder figures to serve as the backup behind Devan Dubnyk for the foreseeable future. In limited action this year, the St. Paul native is 6-5-0 with an .894 save percentage.