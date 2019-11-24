Wild's Alex Stalock: Just can't hold Bruins back
Stalock made 34 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Bruins on Saturday night.
It wasn't his best game. Stalock's mates staked him to a 3-1 and then 4-2 lead, but he couldn't brick up the twine tent. He was coming off two excellent performances, so the talent is there. Stalock is starting for now and his production will dictate if the Wild decide he has a future top dog potential.
