Stalock gave up five goals on 31 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks in Game 4.

Every time the Wild took the lead, the Canucks had an answer. Stalock then gave up a goal on the first shot of overtime to end his season on a sour note. The five-goal outing Friday left Stalock with an .897 save percentage in the series. He started well with a shutout in Game 1, but the 33-year-old couldn't build off of that.