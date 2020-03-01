Stalock will patrol the home crease in Sunday's clash versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Stalock has been outstanding for the Wild in his past five starts, going 4-1-0 along with a 1.81 GAA and .927 save percentage. The 32-year-old will face a stiff test against a Washington offense that ranks fourth in the league in goals per contest this season (3.41). Stalock has started seven of the past 10 games, and with the team sitting one point out of the playoffs, Sunday is another important test for the netminder to solidify his role down the stretch along side Devan Dubnyk.