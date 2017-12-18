Wild's Alex Stalock: Loses to Blackhawks
Stalock allowed three goals on 45 shots in a 4-1 loss against the Blackhawks on Sunday.
The Wild have been asking a lot of Stalock with Devan Dubnyk (lower body) sidelined. Stalock provided a shutout victory on Thursday, but this weekend, the Wild started Stalock in both games of a back-to-back situation, and he allowed seven goals in two losses. Of course, it wasn't all his fault -- letting the backup goalie get peppered for 45 shots after starting the day prior is a recipe for disaster. Stalock is still serviceable as a spot-start option, but probably not in both games of a back-to-back, should that situation rise again.
