Wild's Alex Stalock: Losses in overtime to Flames
Stalock allowed three goals on 29 shots during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary.
The 30-year-old netminder has proven to be a serviceable No. 2 and matchup-based fantasy asset this season and now sports a 7-8-2 record, .914 save percentage and 2.71 GAA for the campaign. With Devan Dubnyk likely to receive the majority of starts for the Wild moving forward, Stalock's value is capped. The backup is probably best viewed as a streaming option or handcuff option to Dubnyk in most settings.
