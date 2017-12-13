Wild's Alex Stalock: Makes 16 saves in shootout victory
Stalock made 16 saves on 17 shots in relief of an injured Devan Dubnyk Tuesday against the Flames.
Stalock started the second period and guided the Wild to a shootout victory. It's unclear the severity of Dubnyk's injury, but it seems he was injured while rolling over after robbing Matthew Tkachuk early in the first period. Stalock has only made nine appearances this season, posting a 4-3-1 record with a .907 save percentage. The 30-year-old is capable of stepping up if he's forced into the starting role, but for now, Stalock remains an average spot start whenever he gets the nod in place of the workhorse Dubnyk.
