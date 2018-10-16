Stalock stopped 24 of 27 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Making his first start of the season, Stalock kept the Wild in the game by keeping the Preds off the board in the third period with the score at 3-2, but they eventually added an empty-net insurance marker after the 31-year-old was pulled for an extra attacker. Devan Dubnyk will likely handle 60-plus starts once again in 2018-19, leaving little work left over for Stalock and putting a firm ceiling on his value in season-long fantasy formats.