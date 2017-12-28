Stalock stopped 24 of 26 shots in Wednesday's win over the Stars.

Devan Dubnyk (lower body) appears ready to step back into the starter role, but Stalock certainly didn't look out of place in his absence. The 30-year-old owns a .915 save percentage this season and turned in some strong performances while he was forced into the starting gig. With Dubnyk returning, Stalock makes for a decent spot start whenever he gets the nod.