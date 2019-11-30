Wild's Alex Stalock: Makes 33 saves
Stalock allowed two goals on 35 shots in a 7-2 victory against the Senators on Friday.
The 32-year-old hasn't taken a regulation loss in November, and he is 3-0-2 with a .920 save percentage in his last five games. Owners should definitely be pleased with that progress, as his overall numbers are superior to what they've been at the end of any season since 2013-14. Stalock is 6-3-2 with a 2.74 GAA and .911 save percentage in 14 games this season.
