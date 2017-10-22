Stalock turned away 35 of 37 shots in Saturday's win over the Flames.

It was just the second start of the season for Stalock and it sure was a good one. After Kris Versteeg gave the Flames the lead early in the third period, the 30-year-old shut the door the rest of the way as Minnesota mounted a comeback. He was a decent backup in his time with the Sharks, so don't hesitate to use him for a spot start whenever the Wild decide to give workhorse starter Devan Dubnyk the night off.