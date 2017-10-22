Wild's Alex Stalock: Makes 35 saves in win over Flames
Stalock turned away 35 of 37 shots in Saturday's win over the Flames.
It was just the second start of the season for Stalock and it sure was a good one. After Kris Versteeg gave the Flames the lead early in the third period, the 30-year-old shut the door the rest of the way as Minnesota mounted a comeback. He was a decent backup in his time with the Sharks, so don't hesitate to use him for a spot start whenever the Wild decide to give workhorse starter Devan Dubnyk the night off.
