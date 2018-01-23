Stalock held Ottawa to just one goal on 38 shots in a 3-1 victory on Monday.

Stalock was dealt a favorable matchup against the Senators, and he didn't disappoint those who chose to roll the dice on him. Monday actually marked the highest number of shots he's faced in a win all season, making for a nice reward for his owners. His value is limited by virtue of being the No. 2 goalie in Minnesota, but when he gets to start, the St. Paul native is a fairly reliable play.