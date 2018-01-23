Wild's Alex Stalock: Makes 37 stops against Senators
Stalock held Ottawa to just one goal on 38 shots in a 3-1 victory on Monday.
Stalock was dealt a favorable matchup against the Senators, and he didn't disappoint those who chose to roll the dice on him. Monday actually marked the highest number of shots he's faced in a win all season, making for a nice reward for his owners. His value is limited by virtue of being the No. 2 goalie in Minnesota, but when he gets to start, the St. Paul native is a fairly reliable play.
More News
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Set to start Monday•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Loses in overtime to Flames•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Gets starting nod against Flames•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Makes relief appearance Saturday•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Comes up short in loss to Nashville•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Guarding cage Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...