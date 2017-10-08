Play

Stalock made 38 saves in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

He only allowed one goal in the shootout, but his mates couldn't find twine. Stalock will get the second half of back-to-back games, plus and occasional road start here and there. As such, his value is pretty much limited to being a handcuff for Devin Dubnyk.

