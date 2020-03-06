Wild's Alex Stalock: Makes 40 saves in win
Stalock stopped 40 of 42 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.
Stalock turned in a strong performance against the team that drafted him back in 2005. The 32-year-old goalie improved to 20-10-4 with a 2.58 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 37 games. He's won six of his last seven starts -- Stalock is the goalie to own from the Wild right now.
